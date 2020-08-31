Kangana Ranaut describes how she made her tattoo 'come alive'

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Sharing a picture of her neck tattoo, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared how she made the tattoo "come alive."

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself where she is seen flaunting her inked skin.

She went on to share in the caption about how she created the design starting from the design of wings.

"More than a decade ago I got two wings on the nape of my neck but they didn't make any sense, after few months I added a crown, still it wasn't enough, then I pierced it all with a sword suddenly my tattoo came alive, glory comes only after the pain," she wrote.

The picture features the 33-year-old actor in a messy hairdo complemented with flowers to complete the look. (ANI)

