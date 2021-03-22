Kangana Ranaut drops teaser of 'Thalaivi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): A day before the release of the trailer of 'Thalaivi', Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Monday piqued the curiosity of her fans by dropping an intriguing teaser from the biographical-drama.

The 'Queen' star took to Twitter and shared a teaser that chronicles the life of Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa.



The thirty-second teaser shows Kangana as Jayalalithaa in her younger days when she was an actor, who then transforms into a superstar and a successful politician.

The video has a voice-over that narrates the story of the former Tamil Nadu CM, it says, " They said junior artists' daughter will become a junior artist, and I became a heroine. They cut my roles in films and said you are nothing without Jr NTR, but the audience made me a superstar. They were never aware that Jaya, will come out of film politics and will run the politics. The men said a lot, but the one who listened to her heart, I am Jaya."



Sharing the teaser, the 'Tanu Weds Mannu' actor noted in the caption, "#ThalaiviTrailer out tomorrow."

Ranaut will release the trailer of 'Thalaivi' on March 23, which also marks the actor's birthday. The trailer of the biopic will be launched in two cities on the same day - Chennai and Mumbai.

'Thalaivi' is based on the life of the legendary actor-turned-politician. From her struggles in the entertainment industry and rise to stardom to become one of the most powerful and iconic female politicians, India has ever witnessed.

'Thalaivi', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021. (ANI)

