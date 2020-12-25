Kangana Ranaut extends Christmas wishes to 'those who respect all Indian festivals'

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday extended Christmas greetings to "those who respect and accept all Indian festivals."

The 'Queen' actor took to Instagram to share three pictures, including one with her nephew Prithvi while posing along the Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who do not do selective activism only around Hindu festivals," the caption of her post read.



Meanwhile, on Twitter, the actress also shared a slew of pictures from the Christmas celebrations last night and informed that her sister Rangoli Chandel made 'Gajar ka Halwa' for all and her sister-in-law Ritu visited her house for the first time.

"Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner," she tweeted.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

