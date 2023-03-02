Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of her "dramatic look" from sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Actress Kangana Ranaut returned to the sets of 'Chandramukhi 2' and treated fans to her look from the film.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared pictures from her vanity van in which she is seen getting ready for a shot.

"Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 with my team. It's a very dramatic look and situation we are all very excited about it," she tweeted.

Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2… with me team … it’s a very dramatic look and situation… we are all very excited about it pic.twitter.com/W6AIa5p2Ml — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2023



Kangana is seen wearing golden headgear. However, she did not show her face.

One can also spot ace costume designer Neeta Lulla in the pictures.

Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

In the upcoming months, audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty. (ANI)