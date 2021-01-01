Kangana Ranaut hosts New Year party for her 'Dhaakad' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1(ANI): After returning to her Mumbai house, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hosted a New Year party for the team of her upcoming movie 'Dhaakad'.

Bollywood's 'Queen' took to social media to share a video of her decorating the house as she prepared for hosting a brunch for the crew team of her upcoming Rajneesh Ghai directorial film 'Dhaakad'.

The video captured Ranaut sporting a beautiful white gown, which she embellished with her open curly hair. She accessorised the look with red rose in her hair.



In the video, she was seen decorating the board that reads 'Welcome to 2021' with her helpers.

The 'Panga' star wrote, "Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through the holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good," using red heart and lily flower emoticons in the caption.



Earlier, Ranaut flaunted her shoe collection on social media and wished to enter 2021 like a 'Queen'.

On the work front, Ranaut, after wrapping her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi' has been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline. (ANI)

