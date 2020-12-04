Kangana Ranaut: 'I am with farmers' after tweet war on farmers protest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut has got herself mired in yet another controversy after she said that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi as well.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanj slammed the 'Panga' actor on Wednesday for misidentifying the elderly woman at the farmers' protest in the national capital.

A Punjab-based lawyer, on Wednesday, sent a legal notice to Ranaut for allegedly misidentifying the woman at the farmers' protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano.

Ranaut deleted her tweet allegedly misidentifying the woman after she was slammed for the same on social media.

After being slammed, the micro-blogging site saw a tweet war between Kangana and Diljit.

After a day-long online war, the 'Manikarnika' star took to Twitter to share multiple tweets and check the misconceptions that led to the social media war.



"I am with farmers, last year I activity promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers exploitation and their problems also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill," she said.



In the second tweet, she said she was certain that the government will address all the doubts on the overrated issue, "This Bill is going to transform farmers lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold a special place in my heart."





In another tweet, she said the latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results.

"My request to Farmers across the nation is don't let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests. Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results. I wish everyone all the best. Hope peace n faith prevails in the nation again, Jai Hind," she said. (ANI)

