Kangana Ranaut is on 'Doctor Strange' poster but with a twist!

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut is clearly not ready to let go of the whole tiff-with-journalist-over-Manikarnika controversy which hogged the headlines over the past couple of weeks. However, she is ready to laugh it off with an epic meme.
The actor recently reposted a meme, which takes a jibe at literally all the major controversies that have been following her since past couple of months, including her tiff with Hrithik Roshan, the nepotism row against Karan Johar, her disapproval of "star kids", and her latest spat with a PTI journalist.
In an edited version of a 'Doctor Strange' movie poster, originally posted by an Instagram page titled 'weareslurp', Kangana's face has been edited over Doctor Strange's (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) face.
As the actress features in the superhero avatar in the foreground, all her current enemies feature in the background.
Behind Kangana, Karan Johar's face is placed over Tilda Swinton's character. Next to Karan, a star is edited in place of Benedict Wong's face and it reads 'Star Kid', a jibe at the nepotism debate that she kick-started during her appearance on one of the 'Koffee With Karan' episode.
To her left, Chiwetel Ejiofor is face swapped with Hrithik Roshan. The continuing rivalry between her and Roshan goes back to 2016, when the two actors, who starred together in 'Krrish 3', slapped each other with legal notices post a dirty public spat.
And last but not the least, referring to her latest clash with a PTI journalist, the meme features 'Press Trust of India' written in place of a character's head in the background.
Instead of 'Doctor Strange', the edited version of the poster reads 'Actor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness'.
In July Kangana added yet another controversy to her life journal when she got into a heated debate with a PTI journalist who was present at the song launch event of her upcoming movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.
She lambasted the reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.
Following this, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotted the actor and denied giving her media coverage.
Reacting to the Guild's decision, Kangana released a video in which she accused journalists of being rotten and cheap freeloaders and challenged the media to go ahead and ban her. (ANI)

