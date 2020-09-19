Kangana Ranaut lauds Adityanath for his announcement to make film city

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing his government's decision to make a film city in the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway area.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to applaud the Chief Minister and said that "many reforms" are needed in the film industry.



"I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities," she tweeted.

Adityanath, during a development review of the Meerut Mandal on Friday, said that the country needs a good film city for shooting purposes and Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be good locations for the purpose.

He also said that the Uttar Pradesh government will take the responsibility of making the film city. (ANI)

