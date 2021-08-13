Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in 'Dhaakad' wrap-up party

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is celebrating the wrap-up of the shoot of her upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest. The actor looked stunning in the pictures of the wrap-up party shared by her on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' star posted pictures of the party where she can be seen acing a white-and-gold look wearing a white corset bralette teamed with matching pants. She accessorised it with chunky gold jewellery and finished the chic look by tying her hair into a high bun.



The actor also shared pictures on her Instagram Story where she is seen partying with her fellow cast and crew members. Kangana took this oppurtunity to thank her team for their support, especially the director of the film, Razneesh Ghai.





Kangana captioned her final post with a quote from the legendary poet, Ghalib, "Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle. -Ghalib."



Helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller, in which Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are also a part of the upcoming movie.

Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana has several other films, including 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', in her kitty. (ANI)

