Kangana Ranaut marks New Year at Tirupati Balaji, says 'I want less police complaints...more love letters'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is hoping to start the new year on a positive note by seeking blessings at Tirupati Balaji.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kangana posted a picture in which she can be seen dressed in a saree with gold earrings.

She wrote the caption, "Happy New year to everyone...Starting this year with blessings from Tirupati Balaji...Hope this one is a memorable one."



In another post, Kangana shared pictures from inside the Rahu Ketu temple which is close to Tirupati Balaji.



She further expressed that this year she wants more love and fewer police complaints and FIRs.

She penned, "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world...It's very close to Tirupati Balaji....performed some rituals there...Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo ( air element) Linda is also situated here...Quite a remarkable place...I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complaints / FIR's and more love letters...Jai Rahu Ketu Ji ki."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. (ANI)

