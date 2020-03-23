Kangana Ranaut paid Shaheed Diwas tribute with this iconic song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas), Kangana Ranaut paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and remembered their sacrifice. She recited Kaifi Azmi's song 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo' to pay respects.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video on Twitter in which the actor is seen clad in a pink saree with a gold necklace and earrings. In the video, Kangana, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, thanked her fans for the immense love and wishes.

The 'Queen' actor then remembered the sacrifice of the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, who gave away their life for the freedom of India from the British. She recited 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan' and remembered the ones who lost their lives.



Rangoli captioned the video post on Twitter as, "Dear friends Kangana thanking you all for wishing her on her Birthday also she sang few lines for our Martyrs, Jai Hind ."

Fans were quick to respond to the noteworthy post and lauded her move to remember the brave hearts.

Annually, March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, the Indian revolutionaries who were hanged by the British Government in 1931.



The trio in 1928 was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent J.P. Saunders, whom they held responsible for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. (ANI)

