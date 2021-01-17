Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen essaying the role of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Jayalalithaa, on Sunday paid tribute to MG Ramachandran (MGR) on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary.

The 'Queen' star took to Instagram and shared a short clip that features a montage of pictures featuring the late AIADMK founder-actor.



The short clip plays with a voice-over that says, " MG Ramachandran, a Thalaiva of Tamil Nadu who emerged in the field of politics and acting for 50 years and became the god of millions."



The video then shows a message which read, "Introducing Arvind Swami as MGR."

"The Thalaiva who gave people their Thalaivi...the legend behind the leader, remembering Bharat Ratna MGR on his birth anniversary" came the voice over.

The clip then features a picture featuring herself and Arvind Swami as Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran (MGR).

Along with the clip, Kangana noted in the caption, "Here's a tribute to the legend #MGR on his 104th birth anniversary, the revolutionary leader of Tamil Nadu and a true mentor to #Thalaivi, the iconic leader!"

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh; Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar along with Thirumal Reddy, 'Thalaivi' is a Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment Presentation. The film is directed by Vijay. (ANI)

