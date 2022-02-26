Kangana Ranaut praises release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', says these are 'baby steps' for film theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier taken a dig at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and even called its lead star Alia Batt a "bimbo", post the film's release has praised it in a veiled manner.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a Story in which she hailed the southern film industry while also praising the "movie mafia", for taking baby steps that are "crucial" for theatrical releases of the films.

She wrote, "Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director."

"They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great. Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best," added Kangana.



'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.



Kangana's mention of south films was a reference to the recent release of Tamil film 'Valimai' starring Ajith and Telugu film 'Bheemla Nayak' starring Pawan Kalyan. The movies have opened strongly in the southern states.

Previously, Kangana had called out Alia and her father Mahesh Bhatt and had taken an indirect dig at them by penning a lengthy post on Instagram.

"This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power," she wrote.

Kangana further added in another Insta Story, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this relase... people need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday relase even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations..."

Prior to that, Kangana had also objected to a video of a young girl imitating Alia's portrayal of Gangubai from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's upcoming films include 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films and will soon be seen hosting the reality web series 'Lock Upp'. (ANI)

