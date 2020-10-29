Kangana Ranaut praises 'Tejas' director Sarvesh Mewara, hosts dinner evening

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is working on her upcoming patriotic film 'Tejas,' on Wednesday praised the director of the film and termed him a "bundle of some serious talent."

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to post a picture of herself with Sarvesh Mewara, the director of 'Tejas' and penned down a note dedicated to him.

"Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists, lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer-director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1," she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Kangana shared two short video clips from the evening where the actor and her family hosted a dinner for the director and the coach of the film Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.

"It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator



along with few relatives, had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard," she wrote along with the videos.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old actor had begun with workshops ahead of the shoot of the film 'Tejas.' (ANI)









