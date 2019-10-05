Kangana Ranaut learning Bharatnatyam (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut learning Bharatnatyam (Picture courtesy: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut puts on dancing shoes for 'Thalaivi'

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:12 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut is working tirelessly to play stalwart politician Jayalalithaa in upcoming biopic 'Thalaivi' and Bharatnatyam classes are the latest addition to the already long list of things she is doing to play the character.
In the pictures posted by her team, Kangana is performing various poses of the ancient classical dance form.
Sharing the snap from her practice sessions with her dance teacher, her team wrote, "Prepping to perfection, #KanganaRanaut during Bharatnatyam practice this morning for Jayalalithaa's Biopic, #Thalaivi!."

Last month, the 'Queen' actor measured for prosthetics for the film and the pictures of her being covered in glue were posted by sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.
The producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like 'Blade Runner' and 'Captain Marvel', will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.
The film will go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore and is being helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.
It is written by 'Baahubali' and 'The Dirty Picture' writers K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively.
The biopic will be titled 'Thalaivi' in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi.
Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:55 IST

Vaani Kapoor reveals why she did just three Hindi films in six years

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Vaani Kapoor has spilled the beans about why she starred in just three films despite being in the industry for six years. The 31-year-old, whose latest out 'War' has set cash registers ringing, prefers to wait patiently for a suitable offer with her preferred co-actors

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:17 IST

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their third child

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Actress Blake Lively welcomed her baby number three with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:10 IST

Bollywood stars vent anger on social media over slashing trees...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Celebrities from Bollywood vented out their anger on social media after authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony for a metro car shed, merely hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the move.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:38 IST

Queen Elizabeth 'impressed' with Meghan Markle's recent Africa trip

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth is "really impressed" with her granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:54 IST

John Cena admits his "body can't handle" wrestling grind anymore

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): With nonstop film offers coming from Hollywood, John Cena has been taking the industry by storm, but does that mean he's ready to retire from the ring?

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:42 IST

Here's why Rachel Zegler is taking a break from the Internet!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Actor Rachel Zegler is taking a much-needed break from the Internet trolls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:02 IST

Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' enters best sellers list

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Demi Moore can't keep calm as her latest memoir 'Inside Out' has become a best seller.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:04 IST

Travis Scott shoots down 'false stories' of him 'cheating' on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Rapper Travis Scott wants to set the record straight for once and for all. The star recently addressed rumours that he cheated on makeup mogul Kylie Jenner in the wake of their split.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:52 IST

Miley Cyrus confirms Cody Simpson romance rumours, says he's 'my type'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus, who is known for her unfiltered opinions and candid nature, did not shy away from the rumours that she's now seeing musician Cody Simpson after they were caught making out in now-viral footage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:25 IST

Joaquin Phoenix reveals he stopped talking to Casey Affleck many...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck used to be close friends and even got matching tattoos together, but Phoenix recently revealed that he stopped talking to Affleck "many years" ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:16 IST

'Hunger Games' prequel novel gets title and cover, is a movie next?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Almost a decade after wrapping up 'The Hunger Games', American TV writer and author Suzanne Collins is bringing fans back to Panem.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:08 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William's Pakistan trip will be their...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to kick off their royal tour to Pakistan, which is being described as their "most complex" tour to date.

Read More
iocl