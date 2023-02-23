Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's 'Ganapath' clashing with 'Emergency' in October

Mumbai [Maharashtra] [India], February 23 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday reacted sharply after release date of her directorial 'Emergency' clashed with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ganapath' and Bhusan Kumar's 'Yaariyan 2'.

Kangana's reaction came after Tiger Shroff dropped the teaser of his film 'Ganapath' on Wednesday.

In the first tweet, Kangana mentioned, "When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post-production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar (cont)".

In a second tweet, the 'Queen' actor continued, "Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October,ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (cont)..."

Following the tweets, Kangana mentioned in another tweet that she is going to announce the new release date of 'Emergency' one month prior to its release of trailer. The tweet read, "Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho?"

'Emergency' is an ambitious project for Kangana. She played the character of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. Apart from that, she has also directed the movie.

On the other hand, 'Ganapath' a big-ticket film from the house of Vashu Bhagnani will show Tiger Shroff unleashing his action skill one more time. Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan played pivotal roles in the movie.

Besides, 'Yaarian 2' is supposed to hit the theatres on October 20. It's a sequel to the 2014 movie 'Yaariyan'. (ANI)