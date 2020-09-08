Kangana Ranaut refuses to comment on Sanjay Raut's statements

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing war of words between her and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday told reporters that she "won't say" anything on the issue right now.

"Right now I won't say anything on it (Sanjay Raut's statement)," Kangana told reporters when asked about responding to the lawmaker's comments.

The statement comes a day after Raut took a dig at the Bollywood actor and said some people with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that the party has insulted women.

Taking to Twitter, Raut on Monday had said those making these allegations should not forget that they have themselves insulted Mumbai and its deity Mumba Devi.

The development comes amid an ongoing war of words between Raut and Ranaut following her remarks that she doesn't feel safe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Last week, the actor had taken to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Accusing Raut of "empowering those who exploit women" in the country, the Bollywood actor said "the daughters of India will never forgive him" for his alleged abusive statement.

Ranaut, in the video she put out on her official Twitter handle, said Sanjay Raut had called her names. "It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9," she had said.

Raut, responding to her tweet, had refused to apologise to the actor and said she should apologise to Maharashtra for her "discrediting" remarks against the state.

Earlier, Ranaut had raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching, and it refusing to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death, to state why she had turned out to be its critic.

The comments came after Kangana's statements in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

