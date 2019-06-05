Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha celebrate Eid on sets of 'Panga'

New Delhi [India], June 05 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chaddha wished their fans on Eid from the sets of their upcoming film 'Panga'.

Kangana shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram on Wednesday. The posts feature the two actors dressed in beautiful white ethnic attires having a fun time.

"Food coma on the sets of #Panga. Life is good. Eid Mubarak to everyone," Kangana captioned the post.

They were also joined by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, director of the film. 'Panga' is scheduled to hit the big screens next year on January 24.

The upcoming sports-drama will feature Kangana as a Kabaddi player. Apart from her and Richa, the film will also feature Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chaddha in the pivotal roles. (ANI)

