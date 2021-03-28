Kangana Ranaut shares BTS picture from 'Tejas' sets

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting in Jaisalmer for 'Tejas', on Sunday, shared a BTS still for her fans from the sets of her upcoming movie.

The 'Queen' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture on her stories from an action sequence being shot in a desert.

"When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I cannot do this but then something I do not recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me, all of you. Ok then, take me," she wrote.





The 34-year-old star, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award for the 'Best Actor (female)' category, for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga' feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot and had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self."

"I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one," she had added.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', the first trailer of which was also unveiled recently. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

