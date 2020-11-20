Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her action rehearsals for 'Dhaakad'

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared with her fans a glimpse of her action rehearsals for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad,' and also revealed that she was multi-tasking as she was also shooting for 'Thalaivi,' side by side.

The 'Queen,' actor took to Instagram to share pictures from her action rehearsals for her film 'Dhaakad' with her action directors Jason Ng and Brett Chan.

She also posted a picture of herself and the action director duo with the director of the film Razneesh Ghai.



The 33-year-old actor further went on to talk about how she was multi-tasking as she was prepping for 'Dhaakad,' while shooting for 'Thalaivi,' in Hyderabad.

"Don't like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse, so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with @jasonngstunts / @bchanworld for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @razylivingtheblues," she wrote in the caption.

Besides 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad,' Ranaut also has the patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline. (ANI)

