Kangana Ranaut shares new self-written poem titled 'Aasmaan'

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday showcased her poetic skills one more time with a new poem titled 'Aasmaan', which she released with an artistically shot video.

The poem penned by the 'Queen' actor, uses the sky as an analogy to express one's thoughts and feelings.

The video of the poem was shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on their official Instagram account.



"#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #Aasmaan was been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times," the team captioned the post.

Capturing the beauty of mountains, trees, and the sky, the one-minute and 38-second long video features the 'Gangster' actor walking around the place barefoot as she is all smiles.

The 33-year-old actor recites the poem, which runs as the background score throughout the video. Within minutes of sharing, the video managed to garner more than 18,000 views.

The soulful poem was shot in her hometown Manali where she is currently staying with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown.

This is not the first time that Kangana has shared her poetic skills. The 'Fashion' actor, earlier on Mother's Day, had dedicated a self-written poem to her mother. (ANI)

