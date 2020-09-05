Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, others offer Teachers' Day greetings

New Delhi [India ], September 5 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities marked the occasion of Teachers' Day by remembering their teachers and sending greetings to them on social media.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a picture from her annual day function when she was in class one in school and extended gratitude to all her teachers.

"This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020," she tweeted.

'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to the microblogging website and said, "I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! happy teachers day."

Actor Sonu Sood, on the other hand, dedicated the day to his first teacher in life - his mother and posted her picture on Twitter.

"Tere hi dikhaye raaste pe nikala hu maa. Manzil door hai lekin milegi zaroor. Happy teacher's day my teacher," tweeted Sood.

'3 Idiots' actor R Madhavan also remembered the "extraordinary and selfless" contributions of teachers in his life.

"Wish you all a very HAPPY TEACHERS DAY. I am what I am today, only because of the extraordinary and selfless teachers I've had the privilege of being blessed with. I am ever grateful for their presence in my life," he tweeted.

"To all who've helped me understand life and make the best out of it, who've taught me lessons so I could ace better at the things I do.. Here's wishing them a #HappyTeachersDay," tweeted actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

