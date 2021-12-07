Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tejas' to release in theaters on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): On the occasion of Armed Forces Day, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut announced that her upcoming film 'Tejas', in which she would be seen as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, will be releasing in theaters next Dussehra on October 5, 2022.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared the news by writing, "ringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 #ArmedForcesFlagDay," alongside an image of her from the movie.





The film's story is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. 'Tejas', which has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Apart from 'Tejas' will also be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. (ANI)

