Kangana Ranaut to direct 'Aparajitha Ayodhya', calls it a story of 'divinity'

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): After Manikarnika, actor Kangana Ranaut has now turned director for her ambitious project 'Aparajitha Ayodhya.'

"The plan wasn't for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it," said the 'Queen' actor.

The upcoming movie, written by the 'Baahubali' scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, and bankrolled by her production house, revolves around the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.

"I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before," Ranaut said in a statement.

She noted: "My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it's best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically."

The 33-year-old actor says that she is not 'nervous' about it.

"It does not make me nervous. It's tougher when you have to carry forward someone else's vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it's gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought," she said.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor noted that her complete focus will be only as a filmmaker for the film.

Talking about the concept of the movie, she explained: "For me, it's not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith, and unity, and above everything, it's a story of divinity."

In 2019, Kangana Ranaut, for the first time, co-directed the film 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' in which she also played the lead. (ANI)

