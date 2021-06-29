Kangana Ranaut to fly back to 'Dhaakad' team as she gets fresh passport

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Days after the court battle, Kangana Ranaut has finally received her fresh passport on Tuesday and she is gearing up to fly back and meet the team of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

The 'Queen' actor informed the same on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture with the 'Dhaakad's director Razneesh Ghai and captioned it as, "Got my passport.... Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes ... Chief I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad".



A few weeks ago, Kangana talked about her plea for passport renewal getting denied by the local passport authority in Mumbai on the ground that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition.

The National Award-winning actor had moved the Bombay high court seeking directions to the regional passport authority for passport renewal, as her plea had been denied by the local passport authority due to an FIR against her on charges of sedition.



The Bombay High Court reportedly refused the hearing of Kangana's plea, calling the application vague. As per reports, the court has allowed her to amend the application and posted the hearing in the matter for a later date.

Speaking of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad', the actor announced the wrap-up for her action movie on February 21, this year.

'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie.

The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Dhaakad', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and 'Emergency' based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is also in pipeline. (ANI)

