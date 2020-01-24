Kangana Ranaut to play Air Force pilot in upcoming movie 'Tejas'

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut on Friday confirmed taking up the role of an Air Force Pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming production 'Tejas'.

Confirming the news, the 'Queen' actor said: " I've always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I've never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism."

"They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I'm very happy to be doing this film," she added.

Kangana who had officially signed the movie two weeks ago said that she would have to undergo some intense training and for that the director has called up professional trainers.

"I will undergo intense training before the shoot starts. My director has decided to get professional trainers on board," she said.

Kangana is also up preparing for the much-anticipated movie 'Thalaivi' where she will play former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

"Right now, I'm too deep into Thalaivi. After that, we'll get to Tejas, which we will start this year itself," she informed.

Talking of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the actor said, "I followed his story closely--from the time we got the news of his capture to his release and return home. He's a true hero in the way he handled the situation."

"I'm thankful to Ronnie sir and Sarvesh who have come to me with this extraordinary script that celebrates the heroism of our soldiers," said the actress, admitting that she "was dying to get in a uniform". "Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life."

The forthcoming movie which has Sarvesh Mewara at the helm will go on the floors in July. (ANI)

