Kangana Ranaut to portray Goddess Sita in 'The Incarnation- Sita'

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut who is currently basking in praises for her portrayal of J. Jayalalithaa in the film 'Thalaivii', is all set to play the role of Goddess Sita in the upcoming mythological film 'The Incarnation- Sita'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana unveiled a teaser poster of the upcoming film.

Sharing the news, she wrote, "The Incarnation- Sita. Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists. With the blessings of Sita Ram ... Jai SiyaRam."





The movie based on the mythological character from the epic Ramayana will be helmed by Alaukik Desai.

As per the poster, the movie will be released in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Kangana was last seen in the recently released 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa.

Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. She will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama 'Emergency'.

Recently, she has also announced a dark comedy titled 'Tiku weds Sheru' featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Kangana is producing the film under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. (ANI)

