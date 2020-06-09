Kangana Ranaut turns pianist, plays classic theme of 'Love Story'

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): After showcasing her poetic skills, actor Kangana Ranaut surprised her fans on Tuesday by showing off her hidden talent for playing the piano.

The video of her playing the piano from her residence in Manali was shared in the official Instagram handle of team Kangana Ranaut.



In the video, the 'Queen' actor was seen effortlessly playing the classic theme song of the movie 'Love Story' in the grand piano.

Scores of her fans bombarded the comment sections raving about the 'Fashion' actor's hidden talent.

"Playing like professional," commented one user, while another Instagram user wrote: "Mastero in every field."

On the professional front, Kangana is all set to wear the director hat for her ambitious project 'Aparajitha Ayodhya.'

The upcoming movie, written by the 'Baahubali' scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, and bankrolled by her production house, revolves around the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case. (ANI)

