Kangana Ranaut visits Mumba Devi, Shri Siddhivinayak temples today

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday visited the famous Mumba Devi temple and Shri Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

The 'Queen' actor who was involved in a Twitter spat with the ruling political party Shiv Sena earlier this year, also recalled the "hostility" that she faced for standing up for her "beloved city."

She took to Twitter to share the pictures from her visit to the temples with her sister Rangoli Chandel and other family members.



The 33-year-old actor went on to express her love for Maharashtra in the caption of the post.

"The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings," she wrote.

"I feel protected, loved, and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra," she added.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor is seen wearing a green coloured silk saree during her temple visits in the city. (ANI)

