Kangana Ranaut wishes her father happy birthday, shares throwback pic of him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to her father and shared an older photo of him.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture on her stories, "Mumma says I am the only one who inherited your curls, short temper, child-like innocence, and don't mess with me look ha ha thank you for your blood papa, your boiling, volcanic hot blood in my veins...I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy Birthday papa."



She shared a throwback picture of her father Amardeep Ranaut in which he could be seen posing in a checked shirt.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty. (ANI)

