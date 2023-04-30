Kangana Ranaut writes thank you note for Anurag Basu after completing her 17 years in industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to thank Director Anurag Basu who launched her in the movie 'Gangster'. The actor posted a major throwback photo as she completed 17 years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday.

In the picture, the Bengali director was seen telling her certain things. The 'Queen' actor sported a sleeveless black dress. She wrote in the caption, "All thanks to this mad genius @anuragbasuofficial who launched me 17 years ago on 28 April 2006. Here is a picture of him and me from 'Life in a Metro Set' (2006) this is how he trained me... 'Tu chup Kar' is his favourite training phrase. ... ha ha I love you Anu... thanks for everything."

"I was told actresses have 4-5 years shelf life... Well completed 17 years yesterday...." Kangana added in the postscript.





Kangana made her debut in 'Gangster' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Later, she worked under Anurag's directorial in 'Life in a Metro' with an ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' 'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which will be portrayed by the actor. (ANI)

