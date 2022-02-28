Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to now release on May 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad' has got a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on May 27.

Informing the fans about the new release date, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, "The unstoppable force of #AgentAgni is fast approaching! The action spy thriller #Dhaakad will set the big screen on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May, 2022."





According to Kangana, her character will blow everyone's minds.

"The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale," she added.

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' was previously scheduled to open in theatres in October 2021. However, the film got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. (ANI)

