Kangana responds to "..my dear Uorfi" over 'Pathaan', says "Let's all demand Uniform Civil Code from PM Modi"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted to Uorfi Javed's "art should not be divided by religion" statement prompted by the 'Queen' actor's assertion that the success of the recently released 'Pathaan' was due to the country's "bias" towards Khans and Muslim actors.

Kangana pointed out that in an ideal world the remarks of the former 'Big Boss' participant would hold true.

"Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it's not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let's all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?," Kangana posted on Twitter.

The 'Dhaakad' actor was responding to a tweet by Uorfi, who has gained a social media presence with her dressing style.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Uorfi Javed wrote, " Oh my gosh! What is this division, Muslim actors, Hindu actors. Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors."

The reality TV actor had retweeted a January 29 tweet by Kangana in which the 'Manikarnika' actor responded to a Bollywood film producer's words. "Hindu Muslims love SRK equally" as a part of 'Pathaan' appreciation post, Kangana wrote in a tweet, " Very good analysis... this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans...And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism ... there is no country like Bharat in the whole world."

Previously in a thread of tweets, Kangana wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India's love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan... it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies... Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note... Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai... goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram... Jai Shri Ram."

Kangna added in her tweets, "I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans ... the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it's beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan."

Incidentally, Kangana had initially appreciated the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, which showed good earnings at the box office during its opening.

She had told reporters, "Aisi films chalni chahiye (such films should work). Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should do well, and we're all trying to do what we can to bring Hindi cinema back to glory)." (ANI)