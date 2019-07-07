Poster of 'Dhaakad'
Poster of 'Dhaakad'

Kangana reveals her fierce side in 'Dhaakad'

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 10:45 IST

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her versatile roles and stellar performances, is all set to woo moviegoers with her upcoming action thriller 'Dhaakad'.
Calling the film a "benchmark" for her career, Kangana said, "The success of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' has proved that the audience love film with a female hero. 'Dhaakad' is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well."
Revealing a tad bit about the film, the 'Queen' actor said, "The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited about this film and can't wait to start work on it."
With machine guns in both hands, Kangana looks nothing less than a daredevil in the first look poster of the film. The background features a blazing car and fire all around as Kangana gazes at a distance in the side profile shot.
Helmed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.
Director Razy along with writers Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra has written the action thriller. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah's first collaboration with Kangana.
The makers are planning to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences, according to a statement.
Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe with some incredible action set pieces. The film is scheduled for Diwali 2020 release.
Kangana will next be seen in 'Judgemental Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'. (ANI)

