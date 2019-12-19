Kangana's first look from 'Panga' out!

New Delhi (India), Dec 19 (ANI): The first glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Panga' was released on Thursday.

Last seen in 'Judgementall Hain Kya', Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the sports drama.

Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the 32-year-old actor will be playing the role of a mother.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel revealed the first look from the film, where the 'Queen' actor is seen in a pink colour salwar in all smiles peeking down from a balcony.

Along with the poster, Rangoli tweeted, "Kangana when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again. Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary."



Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24th, 2020. (ANI)

