Kanika Kapoor enjoys evening tea with family in Lucknow

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who recently recovered from COVID-19 is currently spending time with her family at her house in Lucknow.

The 'Baby Doll' singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a lovely picture in which she is seen sitting with her family and sipping tea in their balcony.

"All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart, and a warm cup of tea #familytime #lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, the singer broke her silence about her coronavirus diagnosis and said that "no party was hosted" by her in Lucknow and that there have been several "wrong exchanges of information" about her.

The 42-year-old singer has been slammed and has also been booked for not quarantining herself and attending social events post her return from the United Kingdom.

Kanika's sixth coronavirus test came out negative on April 6 following which she was discharged from the hospital. (ANI)

