Kanika Kapoor mourns demise of her grandmother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Singer Kanika Kapoor has lost her grandmother.

On Sunday, Kanika took to Instagram and informed everyone about the death of her grandmother.

"Love Grace Kindness, Rest In Peace my dadda. I Love you the most.. will miss u and celebrate you every day," she grieved.

Kanika also posted a string of images of her grandmother.







After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and several members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

"So sorry for your loss KK, May her soul rest in peace," a social media user commented.

"So sorry for your loss... know exactly what it feels like...May she rest in peace," singer Sophie Choudry mourned.

Kanika and her family hail from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

