Kannada icons Rishab Shetty and Shraddha Jain relish meeting PM Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Kannada stars Rishab Shetty and Shraddha Jain were elated as they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, 'Kanatara' actor Rishab said, "It's like a dream come true. I regard PM Modi as a great hero. I felt extremely happy after meeting him. He enquired about the ongoings in Kannada as well as the Indian Industry. He also suggested the future roadmap of the industry. We talked at length. He also mentioned 'Kantara' a couple of times, which brought a wide smile to my face. I told him that this movie celebrates the cultural ethos, local beliefs, roots, folklore, and Indian tradition to a great extent. He also congratulated me on the success of the movie."

Acted and directed by Rishab, 'Kantara' witnessed a bumper success at the box office. The movie completed hundred days at the theatres. To mark the occasion, Rishab announced a prequel of the movie earlier. He said, "What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."



Comedian, and actor, RJ Shraddha Jain also met the PM today. Sharing her experience with ANI, the artiste said, "Meeting the Prime Minister of the country...how quickly you could put it into words? I am still in a daze. He met me, shook my hands and said 'Aiyo'! 'Aiyo' is a prefix to my social media handle. It's called 'Aiyo Shraddha'! He remembered it, he remembered my face... If the photographer clicked the picture of the very moment, it would be him saying, 'Aiyo' and me like... (Shraddha made a surprised face)... It was a wonderful warm chat. He told us that he feels extremely proud of the fact that the south Indian film industry showcased the beauty of our country, the richness of our country..."

'Aiyyo' Shraddha has primarily worked in the Kannada film industry. She publishes videos in five languages, including Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and English.

She began her career in the IT field. She quit her job in 2008 and became a radio jockey at Fever 104 FM. She has been a radio host for more than nine years. Along with Akul Balaji, she co-hosted the Kannada dance reality series "Dancing Star." She made her acting debut in the 2017 web series "Pushpavalli" on Amazon Prime.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka today. A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion. The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. (ANI)

