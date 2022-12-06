'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty collaborating with SRK? Here's the truth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): The rumour train on a potential collaboration between actor Shahrukh Khan and director Rishab Shetty has finally come to a halt.

Rumours of the 'Swades' actor coming together with the 'Kantara' director on a project helmed by director Rohit Shetty had been making the rounds for a while. Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty was also included in the lineup, with the film being rumoured to be produced by Hombale Films.

However, as per a source close to the production house, there is "no truth" to this rumour.



"After KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara, the next Pan India film from Hombale Films is Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The banner is planning one more film for 2023, the casting of which is yet undisclosed," the source added.

Meanwhile, the 'Devdas' actor's son Aryan Khan is all set to mark his directorial debut soon.

Aryan, on Tuesday, announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

On the other hand, director Rishab Shetty's pan-India hit recently saw its OTT release after receiving massive appreciation from audiences in theatres.

Kantara was released on Amazon Prime on November 24 in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

