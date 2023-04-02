Kapil Sharma celebrates 42nd birthday, take a look at glorious moments of his career

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Kapil Sharma, who is called the King of comedy, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Sunday. Kapil who now is a big brand in comedy started his journey with a popular comedy-reality show 'Laughter Challenge' in 2007. He is also a TV host, actor and producer.

On his special day, let's navigate his journey through the top highlights of his career.

Laughter Challenge Season 3



Kapil got one of the biggest stages to showcase his talent by participating in the third season of the popular standup-comedy reality show 'Laughter Challenge'. He outshined other participants to win his debut show and earn crazy fame for his sense of humour.

Comedy Circus

Sony television bought 'Comedy Circus' for the first time in 2010 and Kapil won six consecutive titles leading to his development of him as a brand in comedy (2010-13). 'Comedy Circus' also built the foundation for Kapil's close relationship with the Sony channel.



Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa



Kapil served as a host for season 6 of the popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.' He managed to win hearts with his humour and comic timing to overshadow his co-host Manish Paul who was a well-established host at that time.

Comedy Nights with Kapil

Kapil got the show of his own with Colors channel in 2013. The show had the format of guest interviews with comic skits alongside by other comedians like Ali Asgar, Sumona Chakrvati, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar with Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest.

The Kapil Sharma Show



Kapil made a comeback on Sony television after 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' got cancelled due to numerous rifts between channel and the standup comedian. The show started with Shah Rukh Khan being the first guest. The talk show featured tons of celebrities and jokes by Kapil to entertain Indian households. (ANI)

