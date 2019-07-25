Kapil Sharma to do voice over for Red in 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan mesmerised us with their voices in 'The Lion King', the popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to lend his voice to Hindi version of animated 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'.

Kapil Sharma who is known for creating laugh riots has been roped in to do voice over for the hot-headed bird, Red, in the film.

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Kapil Sharma to do the voice over for #Red, the character, in the #Hindi version of the animated entertainer #TheAngryBirdsMovie2... 23 Aug 2019 release in #Hindi, #English, #Tamil and #Telugu. #AngryBirdsMovie2."



The trailer of the animated comedy features some new and exciting adventures. If the 2.44-minute-long-video is anything to go by, then the sequel seems like it's going to be a full-on laughter fest.

The film would see Bill Hader, Pete Davidson, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj, and Brooklynn Prince lending their voice to the animated characters.

The film will hit the theatres on August 23 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The first 'Angry Birds Movie' grossed over 350 million USD worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

Currently, Kapil is hosting 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sony TV. He was last seen in movies- 'Firangi' and 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon' (ANI)