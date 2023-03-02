Kapil Sharma unveils 'Zwigato' official trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma unveiled the official trailer of his next social drama film 'Zwigato'.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared the trailer which he captioned, "Ting Tong! Aapka Zwigato trailer deliver ho gaya hai! Please rating dena mat bhooliyega Zwigato Trailer Out Now! #ZwigatoOn17thMarch."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpPYLWOM0aC/

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 17, 2023.

Previously the film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.



Helmed by Nandita Das and presented by Applause Entertainment, the film is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.

To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of new-found independence.

The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.

Talking more about the film, Nandita earlier said, "Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film."

Kapil was previously seen in films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi'. (ANI)

