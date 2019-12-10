Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old TV-host hopped on to Twitter to share the good news with friends and fans, as he wrote: "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings .love u all. Jai Mata Di"



Singer Guru Randhawa was quick to congratulate Kapil as he tweeted, "Congrats my paji. I'm officially a Chacha now (with a heart emoji)."



Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee congratulated the couple in a tweet that read: "Congratulations to you both!!! God bless the little angel in your life!!!"



The two got married on December 12 in Jalandhar. A few days after the wedding, the couple hosted a star-studded grand reception in Mumbai. The party was packed with some of the A-list celebrities from the entertainment industry, who were personally welcomed by the bride and the groom themselves.

(ANI)