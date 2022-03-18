Kapoor family remembers late Shashi Kapoor on birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): On legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's 84th birth anniversary on Friday, members of the Kapoor family shared tributes on social media.

Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his father's portrait, clicked along with a glass of drink in his hand.

"Happy happy b'day," he wrote the caption.



Kunal's son Zahan Kapoor shared an adorable picture with his grandfather from his childhood days.



He penned the caption, "Happy Birthday Dadaji!"



Shashi Kapoor, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away in December 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver problems.

In a career spanning over four decades, the actor appeared in more than 150 films, including a dozen in English.

Kapoor started his career as a child actor in the late 1940s appearing in commercial films including 'Sangram' (1950) and 'Dana Paani' (1953). He worked in four Hindi films as a child artiste from 1948 to 1954.

His first leading role was in the award-winning 1961 'Dharmputra', directed by Yash Chopra, which was one of the first Indian features to deal with partition.

Shashi Kapoor has also worked with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in hits like 'Jab Jab Phool Khile' (1965), 'Deewar' (1975), 'Kabhie Kabhie' (1976), 'Trishul' (1978) and 'Namak Halal' (1982). (ANI)

