Kapoor family unites for Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): On Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday on Tuesday, members of the family, including daughters Kareena and Karisma, got together for a birthday bash.

Kareena took to her Instagram Story and shared a boomerang of golden birthday balloons.





Karisma shared a picture in which she can be seen hugging her father, with a stunning birthday cake in front of them.



Actor Kunal Kapoor, son of late star Shashi Kapoor, shared a picture of the entire family on his Instagram handle, featuring Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Bebo's son Taimur, among others.



Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He had starred in films like 'Jeet', 'Hamrahi', 'Jawani Diwani', 'Lafange', 'Ponga Pandit', 'Raampur Ka Lakshman' and 'Haath Ki Safai'. However, his career did not propel forward after 1985. (ANI)

