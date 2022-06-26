Kapoor sisters shower love on brother Arjun Kapoor on his birthday!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): As Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today and while the actor is busy celebrating his 37th birthday with beau Malaika in Europe, his sisters back home have penned down sweet messages for him.

Arjun's sister Anshula has shared some adorable photos from the actor's childhood.



Calling Arjun her 'Universe', Anshula shared a series of photos where they both can be seen enjoying toy car rides and celebrating Arjun's birthday with their late mother Mona Kapoor.





Anshula also attached an emotional note with the post and wrote, "Happy birthday to my number one human in the entire universe. @arjunkapoor, You show me every day what it feels like to be surrounded by a force field of unconditional love. You make my life a million times better by just being you. You have this innate ability to make the Sun shine somehow even when it feels like there is no sun at all.. You indulge me beyond my dreams but also show me the mirror when I need someone to be 100% honest with me.. you can make me laugh even when it feels like it's the last thing I'm capable of doing.. you make me want to be a better human..."



She added, "I aspire to have a heart half as good as yours, and your capacity to show up and do everything that you do for the people that matter to you. You are unequivocally & unmistakably the best brother a girl could even dream of having.. the kindest, funniest, biggest hearted human I know. Thank you for loaning me your strength when I have none of my own, and for anchoring me when it is easier to float away. I wish mom were here to see the man you've grown into. You've done her proud.. And I know that wherever she is, she's looking at you with all her love. I love you. I've got your back. Always."



Cousin's sister Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram to post adorable photos of the duo.





She wrote, "Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we've grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all."



Stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also had lots to say on brother Arjun's birthday!

Janhvi posted a picture with him on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to most wise and strong witty brother who can put a smile on anyone's face. My brother, still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You've worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Thank you for always having my back and for always keeping it real."



Khushi, on the other hand, kept it short and sweet! She wrote, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor! Love and miss you loads. Thank you for being you."



Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her debut coming year, shared a vibrant picture of brother Arjun surrounded by all his sisters! She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday (heart emoticon) We love you!"



Arjun is currently vacationing in Europe with his girlfriend Malaika Arora and will soon be back to B-town to begin promotions for his upcoming film 'Ek Villain'. (ANI)

