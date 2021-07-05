Karan Johar announces his next directorial will be a 'special story' about 'love and family'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday, officially announced that he is all set to make his return to the director's chair with a new love story that is deeply embedded in the 'roots of family'. The project will be announced on Tuesday at 11 am.

Karan took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement and wrote, "This is the beginning of a new journey and my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family."

Along with the tweet, Karan also shared a video, which had various clips featuring different ventures by him and his production companies.

The video had a narration by Karan, where he could be heard saying that though the last five years, he had been invested in making his companies even bigger, but personally had always missed his first love, i.e., behind the camera as a director.



He then announced that it's now time for him to get back to what he loves, saying that he will be unveiling his new project tomorrow, which will be a love story with its roots deeply embedded in family.



He concluded the video by saying, "I hope to seek all your well wishes and blessings as I begin this journey."

Karan's last directorial venture for the big screen was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', which hit the theatres back in 2016. The movie starred actors Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

In 2020, Karan had announced that he would be directing 'Takht', a period drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no further update on this ambitious movie by the filmmaker.

Since his last silver screen directorial stint, Karan has helmed a segment for two web anthologies, 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghost Stories'.

Apart from his directorial stints, the filmmaker will also has a number of production ventures in the pipeline.

He will be producing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi', along with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'.

Karan is also set to launch South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with 'Liger', which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. (ANI)

