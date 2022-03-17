Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra attend Shweta Bachchan's star-studded white-themed birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): From filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sidharth Malhotra to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, several tinsel town celebrities gathered under one roof for the birthday celebrations of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan in Mumbai on Thursday.

As per the pictures that surfaced online from Shweta's birthday bash, it seems like Shweta kept 'white' as the colour theme for her guests' outfits as they turned up in stylish attires with different shades of white. Aryan arrived for the party in a cool white T-shirt, while Karan opted for a white blazer.

Mommy Jaya Bachchan marked her elegant presence in a white ethnic suit. SRK's wife Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre were also present at the star-studded night.











Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, too, made a graceful entry at Shweta's party in white attires.





Thanks to fashion designer Manish Malhotra for sharing a string of images from Shweta's birthday. He also posted a picture with the birthday girl who's all dressed up in a pretty white outfit.



However, the main members of the Bachchan family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan missed the party. On Wednesday, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport before jetting off to an unknown location for vacation. (ANI)

