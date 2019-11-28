Poster of the film (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)

Karan Johar celebrates 16 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:18 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 28 (ANI): As 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' clocked 16 years, director Karan Johar shared his love for the movie, which is close to his heart.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was written by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his father Yash Johar under their Dharma Productions banner.
Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the poster of the movie with a caption that reads, "A love of a lifetime within a heartbeat! A film very close to my heart completes 16 years"!! #16YearsOfKalHoNaaHo @iamsrk @realpreityzinta #SaifAliKhan @nikkhiladvani @apoorvamehta18 #KalHoNaaHo

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is a romantic drama film directed by Nikkhil Advani. The plot of the movie revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbor Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.
The movie was released on 27 November 2003, with the promotional tagline "A Story of a Lifetime ... In a Heartbeat". (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:44 IST

Gabrielle Union addresses fans with thankful note post her exit...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Gabrielle Union's sudden exit from America's Got Talent was both controversial and surprising. Days after her departure, the actor finally broke her silence and thanked fans for continuously supporting her!

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:15 IST

Girl band 'Pussycat Dolls' reuniting after nine years

Washington DC (USA), November 28 (ANI): Remember the American girl band 'Pussycat Dolls'? Well, they are back!

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:42 IST

Prem Chopra, Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj among others...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bollywood stalwart Prem Chopra along with veteran Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, film composer Ilaiyaraaja, Tamil actor Aravind Swamy and Manju Norah were honoured at the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:43 IST

Amitabh remembers late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, shares...

New Delhi (India), Nov 28 (ANI): Paying tribute to his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan a day after his 112th anniversary, megastar Amitabh on Thursday shared some lines from the late poet's renowned book 'Madhushala'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:14 IST

Hilaria Baldwin gives befitting response to 'negative comments'...

Washington D.C [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin fired back at the social media critics, who accused her of using her miscarriage as a source to seek public attention.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:14 IST

'Mardaani' franchise will tackle various societal issues: Rani Mukherji

New Delhi [India ], Nov 28 (ANI): Rani Mukherji who will be seen playing the role of a super cop in her upcoming flick 'Mardaani 2' said, " 'Mardaani' franchise will tackle various societal issues."

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:09 IST

Madonna cancels 'Madame X' tour due to health issues

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): The American singer and songwriter Madonna was forced to cancel her 'Madame X' shows owing to health concerns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:44 IST

Jim Edmonds,Meghan King Edmonds settle for 50/50 custody...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Jim Edmonds who is facing ups and downs in his married life with Meghan King Edmonds reached a custody agreement on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:41 IST

Michelle Pfeiffer amazes fans with makeup-free selfie

Washington D.C [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Three-time Oscar winner Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating Thanksgiving with a makeup-free selfie.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:02 IST

Camilia Cabello responds to comment on PDA with Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): American-Cuban singer Camilla Cabello revealed in an interview how she feels about Public Display of Affection (PDA) with her boyfriend and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:40 IST

Netflix's 'Ghost Stories' to debut on midnight of January 1, 2020

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Karan Johar on Thursday teased fans about Netflix's upcoming show 'Ghost Stories' and announced that it will be streamed when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:19 IST

Kylie Jenner to plan Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Washington D.C [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Kylie Jenner is again putting her party-planner hat on to celebrate her sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday.

Read More
iocl