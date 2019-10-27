Karan Johar celebrates Diwali with his munchkins

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar made Diwali brighter by sharing extremely adorable snaps with his kids, Yash and Roohi.

Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a series of pictures wherein the single father, along with his son and daughter, is seen posing for the camera, donning their matching Diwali attires by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

While the 47-year-old director and son Yash are dressed in a banana-yellow Kurta pyjama with pink-green floral print, Roohi is clad in lehenga choli.

"Happy Diwali from me and mine to you and yours!!!!! The family in @manishmalhotra05 today for our @dharmamovies Diwali Pooja," KJo captioned the post.



On Saturday, he was also seen enjoying a Diwali party with other b-towners including Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Manish Malhotra.

On the work front, the director-producer recently introduced his new students in 'Student of the Year 2'.

His future project includes 'Sooryavanshi,' 'Dostana 2,' and 'Brahmastra'. He will also helm the period drama 'Takht'. (ANI)

